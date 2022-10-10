‘We can’t play expansive football’ says Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey

Rovers were passed off the park in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient but found more joy in the second period when they took the fight to Richie Wellens’s table-toppers, who had taken 28 points from a possible 33 in their opening 11 matches.

Doncaster equalised following their best moment of the match – ironically a slick passage of play – 76 minutes into the game.

Adam Clayton goes long against Leyton Orient.

Half-time substitute Max Woltman found the run of Kyle Knoyle, who crossed into the box for Harrison Biggins to head home and potentially save his manager’s job.

“People have got to understand that without certain individuals playing in this team we can’t play a certain way,” said McSheffrey, who was without six senior players at the weekend including six-goal top-scorer George Miller and Tommy Rowe.

"There’s no fear in me saying that.

"We can’t play expansive football like Leyton Orient, like Salford did when they came here, because we’re a bit too nervous on the ball and our technical ability is not as good as theirs – probably two thirds of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we have got a bit of spirit. The lads stand up and be counted when called upon and when challenged.

"We go into games finding ways to get results and how we can beat that opposition on the day.”

Performances may have failed to inspire confidence this season but Rovers remain within touching distance of League Two’s top teams.

Only goal difference separates McSheffrey’s side in eighth with the final two play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We have got 21 points, it’s not easy getting that amount of points.

"It’s not easy making big decisions out there to swing how a game goes.

"There’s lots more (to come) but ultimately you need them players.

"I’m not making excuses, we just get on with it and find solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Ollie Younger and Joseph Olowu were also unavailable for selection.

But fans shouldn’t expect significant style changes upon their return, which could be imminent in some cases.

McSheffrey said: "I don’t think we can really play an expansive style of play with the personnel we have got.