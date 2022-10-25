Rovers’ skipper had played every minute of every game in League Two this term prior to Tuesday night but had to settle for a place on the bench with 20-year-old Kyle Hurst replacing him.

Meanwhile, Tom Anderson was handed the captain’s armband.

Doncaster Rovers captain Adam Clayton.

Schofield, whose first home game in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat, said: “We haven’t got a massive squad, we are going to have to utilise the players.

"That decision was made purely on utilising the squad and who I think suited this game better.”

Clayton was introduced with little over ten minutes remaining but couldn’t help his side break down Stevenage’s stubborn defence, which was reinforced by several substitutes late on.

Schofield added: “Clayts is an important member of our squad like anyone else.

"He’s a top person, he’s great around the dressing room. He’s had a fantastic career and can add a lot of experience and value to our squad.”

Clayton, 33, was brought to the club by former boss Gary McSheffrey in January and made captain at the start of the season.

Rovers were largely dominant in his absence, however, and had numerous chances to score during an encouraging yet ultimately frustrating evening at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Schofield said: “We were the better team. That finish phase let us down today but I have got to praise the players.

"We have shown we can compete.

"We need to focus on the areas we can improve to make sure we win the game after a performance like that.”

A first-half header from Jordan Roberts ultimately proved the difference between the sides and helped Stevenage solidify their spot in the automatic promotion places.

Doncaster remain twelfth in the table, four points off Bradford City in the final play-off spot.

Ex-Huddersfield head coach Schofield said: “I’m a process-driven person but I am also a winner.

"After tonight when I watch the game back and analyse it I’ll be really pleased.

"They like to put crosses into the box and we conceded from one. That is the most disappointing thing for me.”