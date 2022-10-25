Doncaster Rovers player ratings after narrow defeat to high-flying Stevenage FC
A dominant Doncaster Rovers were left frustrated as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to high-flying Stevenage.
Doncaster had the lion's share of pressure in new head coach Danny Schofield's first home game in charge but failed to break down their opponents, who took three points back to Hertfordshire thanks to Jordan Roberts's first-half header.
The hosts twice went close through Harrison Biggins, who hit the crossbar in the first period before missing from close range in the second half.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
Page 1 of 4