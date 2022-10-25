News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after narrow defeat to high-flying Stevenage FC

A dominant Doncaster Rovers were left frustrated as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to high-flying Stevenage.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago

Doncaster had the lion's share of pressure in new head coach Danny Schofield's first home game in charge but failed to break down their opponents, who took three points back to Hertfordshire thanks to Jordan Roberts's first-half header.

The hosts twice went close through Harrison Biggins, who hit the crossbar in the first period before missing from close range in the second half.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Match action

Luke Molyneux is pushed off the ball by Saxon Earley.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 6

Might have made a better attempt at keeping the opening goal out. Little to do after that.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Kyle Knoyle - 7

A constant thorn in Stevenage's side all night and saw an effort on goal beaten away by the keeper at full stretch.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Adam Long - 6

Produced a brilliant block in the first half to stop a goalound strike but among several defenders who failed to deal with the cross that led to Stevenage's opening goal.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

