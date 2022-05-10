Doncaster Rovers appoint new youth team boss

Gribble’s official title will be head professional development coach which essentially means he will take charge of the club’s under-18s team.

He is the permanent successor to Gary McSheffrey who was promoted from youth team to first team manager in December.

Rovers said on their official website: “Gribble arrives at the club from Exeter City where he spent more than three years as U18 coach.

“The 33-year-old joined the Grecians in 2010, initially as a coach before graduating to lead foundation phase coach and then lead youth development phase coach.

“During his time at St James’ Park, Gribble worked with notable Academy graduates Ethan Ampadu and Ollie Watkins.

“He will lead the coaching of Rovers’ U18 group and seek to ensure players are prepared to potentially graduate into senior football.”