Doncaster Rovers 2021/22 season player ratings

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances over the course of the 2021/22 season.
1. Jonathan Mitchell 7
Grabbed his chance with both hands after arriving in January and provided some much-needed seniority and composure between the sticks, while displaying a penchant for a penalty save.
Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
2. Louis Jones 5
Had a big opportunity to become Rovers' number one goalkeeper this season but just didn't instil enough confidence in his defenders and was prone to a mistake.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Pontus Dahlberg 5
The Swedish international struggled to live up to his reputation and looked unconvincing and indecisive too often which resulted in his season-long loan being terminated in January.
Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Kyle Knoyle 6
Grew in confidence and stature as the season wore on, providing continuity at right back and showing versatility by filling in at centre back. Featured in 45 league matches and played more minutes than anyone else in the squad.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd