Doncaster Rovers confirm further changes to backroom team

The 50-year-old joined the club as set piece coach in March as a replacement for Glyn Hodges but his coaching remit went way beyond dead ball situations.

Rovers said in a statement that Eyre settled in quickly and impressed with his work on the training ground.

He replaces Frank Sinclair as Gary McSheffrey’s number two – with Sinclair reverting to a role within the academy.

Gary McSheffrey and Steve Eyre

Eyre started coaching at the age of 19 and spent 21 years at Manchester City where he guided their youngsters to five league titles and two FA Youth Cup finals.

He managed Rochdale for six months in 2011 and had a spell in caretaker charge of Huddersfield Town in 2013. More recently he coached at Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town.