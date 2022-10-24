Doncaster Rovers ace hopes bromance off the pitch can help yield success on it

The Doncaster Rovers duo have hit it off since arriving at the club this summer and with Biggins deployed further forward in recent matches they have linked up well on the pitch.

Midfielder Biggins, whose move upfield has yielded some improved individual displays, assisted Miller’s equaliser against Crewe Alexandra in Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

George Miller celebrates a goal with Harrison Biggins.

He almost scored himself in the first half but was denied by a smart save from Arthur Okonkwo in the home net.

Former Fleetwood man Biggins said: "We get on well, we room together as well.

"Me and George have built a good relationship.”

Rovers chief Danny Schofield says Miller should be fit to play against Stevenage tomorrow after a back injury suffered in the shower almost kept him out of Saturday’s match.

Biggins, who hopes to keep his place in the starting XI, said: “Playing so close to each other you are constantly in communication, whether it be defending and pulling each other around or playing with the ball close to each other.

“That relationship really helps.”

Schofield has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his first home game in charge since being confirmed as Doncaster’s new head coach on Thursday.

On Tommy Rowe, who has returned to training having been sidelined by a hamstring injury for four weeks, Schofield said: “We are going to have to assess him in the morning.

