But in distinct ways both of them have played a part in making new Doncaster Rovers chief Danny Schofield the coach he is today.

Tomorrow night Schofield will pit himself against Evans in the dugout when Rovers welcome high-flying Stevenage to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa (left) and Stevenage boss Steve Evans. Photos: Getty.

After much deliberation, Schofield, usually articulate, gave an initial one-word answer when asked to describe his time under Evans as a player at Rotherham United.

"Challenging,” said the former winger.

"It was highly demanding. Enough said on that I think.”

Schofield claims to have taken something from all of the bosses he has worked under as a player and coach.

What, therefore, did he take from Mr Evans?

"Intensity, high demanding, and work ethic.”

Those characteristics have seen Evans take Stevenage from relegation candidates upon his appointment in March to automatic promotion contenders this term.

They lost 3-2 to fellow high-flyers Northampton Town last weekend, but head into tomorrow’s game second in League Two.

On the secret to Evans’s longevity and success in management, Schofield said: “It’s just creating a way, an identity and certain environment.

”There’s different ways to do that, different ways to play, create an environment and treat people, and if you have that way and you are consistent with it people have clarity on what you want.”

Schofield also had the good fortune to work under Marcelo Bielsa, who holds a God-like status among some coaches and plenty of Leeds United fans, while working in the Whites’ under-23s set-up.

How did he help him on his way?

"It was probably the best learning curve for me as a coach,” said Schofield, whose first game in charge on Saturday against Crewe Alexandra ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Without that experience I probably wouldn’t be sat here now.”

Once again finding his voice, Schofield added: "It definitely opened my eyes up to a way of coaching and developing football players from an individual perspective – and creating a certain environment and identity of playing football.