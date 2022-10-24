Seven years ago former Doncaster Rovers youngster Martin Drury handed Schofield his first coaching opportunity at senior level shortly after he became manager of National League North side Bradford (Park Avenue) while still in his twenties.

Schofield, then 34, took on a player/coach role.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield on the touchline at Crewe Alexandra.

While their sole year working together proved difficult, with Park Avenue finishing just four points clear of the relegation places having replaced Drury before the end of the season, the pair formed an enduring friendship based on, among other things, a set of shared principles about how they wanted football to be played.

"It was challenging because non-league football is very, very different to league football,” Drury, now 36 and coaching in Manchester United’s academy, recalls.

"It has made a lot of strides in recent years. At the time it was a completely different environment to what we were both expecting.

"There were often things we would talk about, things we hoped we could implement at a level where we could be successful.”

With his playing career winding down, Schofield’s season at part-time Bradford was spent alongside coaching in Barnsley’s academy.

A spell in the academy and under-23s set-up at Leeds United followed, where he came into contact with Marcelo Bielsa and assisted his predecessor at Huddersfield, Carlos Corberán.

“The perception of his experience you can’t argue with in terms of first-team management,” adds Drury.

"But he’s been exposed to working in an environment at Leeds with one of the best coaches in the world – the only English coach to get up close and personal with Marcelo Bielsa.”

Schofield later coached Huddersfield’s under-19s and B team before he was promoted to the first-team in August 2020 when Corberán joined as head coach.

The Terriers surprised everyone when they reached the Championship play-off final last term.

“If you think of the remit they had it shows the calibre of coaches,” says Drury, who signed his first professional contract at Doncaster aged 17 under Dave Penney.

And what about Schofield the person?

"He’s a top, top human being full of empathy and humility,” Drury says.

"He doesn’t have an ego, he’s just genuinely trying to be the best he can possibly be and has a real passion for developing other people.

"You can have a laugh with him but he’s very, very ambitious.

"He’s very understanding of the human being as well as the footballer. In time the players will realise he’s a good bloke first and foremost but also a good coach.”

Drury spoke with Hexthorpe-born-and-raised Schofield on Thursday evening, hours after he was unveiled as Rovers’ new head coach.

"It’s difficult for him to hide the excitement in his voice, he’s been really positive,” says Drury.

"He’s really looking forward to getting stuck in and implementing his ideas.”

As head coach, Schofield will work closely with the club’s head of football operations James Coppinger.

Drury adds: “If you look at how he played as a player there are some similarities between him and Danny in how they played and as professionals.

“I can see why there would be a connection between them.