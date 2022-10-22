Rovers’ top-scorer rescued a point for his side with his ninth goal of the season to ensure the club’s new head coach Danny Schofield avoided defeat in his first game in charge.

Miller atoned for his first-half penalty miss with a smart finish on 77 minutes, having seen his spot kick saved by Crewe goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo before he headed over from the rebound.

George Miller celebrates his goal to pull Doncaster Rovers level.

Miller said: “I was in the shower this morning, turned round and twisted to turn the tap off - electric bills are getting expensive - and felt like I’d been shot in my back.

“My missus had to help me out and drive me to the meet point. I didn’t think I was going to play. But Michael (McBride, physio) has worked wonders.

“He loosened my back off, gave me a few painkillers and I was as high as a kite out there!”

Crewe took the lead on 14 minutes through Miller’s opposite number Courtney Baker-Richardson, who coincidentally injured himself while playing on his Xbox earlier this month.

Miller needed to be helped down a step by his teammate Aidan Barlow as Doncaster’s players arrived at the Mornflake Stadium for today’s match.

“I was in agony with some real bad back pain,” he admitted.

“It kept seizing up after Michael did some work with it. I just had to stay on my feet in the changing room before the game and at half-time.”

Still, the striker was able to complete 88 minutes of action.

Miller said: “I was really touch and go but thanks to the gaffer for sticking with me and giving me as long as he could, even assessing it in the warm-up.

“He stuck with me, gave me a chance, and I repaid him with that goal.”

Rest and recuperation is now on the cards for the rest of Miller’s weekend.

He hopes to be fit for Tuesday’s clash at home to Steve Evans’s Stevenage Borough, who currently occupy an automatic promotion spot.

Asked how he was feeling after the painkillers and adrenaline wore off, Miller said: “It’s sore, it’s going to seize up now.