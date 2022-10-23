News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they rescue a draw against Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers battled back from a goal down against Crewe Alexanda to rescue a draw in Danny Schofield's first game in charge.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

The Railwaymen started the game brighter and took the lead when striker Courtney Baker-Richardson found the top corner of the net with a close-range header.

George Miller missed a golden opportunity to bring the visitors level before half time when his penalty was saved by Arthur Okonkwo in the Crewe goal.

But Doncaster's top-scorer atoned after the interval when he scored his ninth goal of the season to earn his side a point.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Match action

George Miller steps up to take his penalty.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 8

Made numerous saves to keep Crewe at bay. No chance with the goal, however, a header into the top corner of the net.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Kyle Knoyle - 6

Should have done better when Ben Close's excellent pass found him over the top in the first half. Played very high in the second period and contributed well to the attacking effort as Doncaster got themselves level.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Adam Long - 7

Made a timely clearance to prevent Crewe doubling their lead in the second half as well as some other important tackles and headers.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster
