Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they rescue a draw against Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers battled back from a goal down against Crewe Alexanda to rescue a draw in Danny Schofield's first game in charge.
The Railwaymen started the game brighter and took the lead when striker Courtney Baker-Richardson found the top corner of the net with a close-range header.
George Miller missed a golden opportunity to bring the visitors level before half time when his penalty was saved by Arthur Okonkwo in the Crewe goal.
But Doncaster's top-scorer atoned after the interval when he scored his ninth goal of the season to earn his side a point.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
Page 1 of 4