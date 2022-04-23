Doncaster Rovers 2 Burton Albion 0 RECAP: Rovers win final home game of season to delay relegation

Rovers, who are six points adrift of safety with two games to play, are all but down due to their inferior goal difference.
Their relegation to League Two will be mathematically confirmed today if they fail to beat the Brewers or Gillingham avoid defeat at Portsmouth or Fleetwood Town beat AFC Wimbledon.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates from the Eco-Power Stadium.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 17:05
MATCH DETAILS
Doncaster Rovers 2 Burton Albion 0
Goals: Dodoo 36, Martin 75
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu (Younger 73) Jackson (John 86), Clayton, Bostock, Smith, Martin, Dodoo, Griffiths (Gardner 83). Subs: Jones, Galbraith, Barlow, Hiwula.
Burton: Kovar, Brayford, Hughes, Oshilaja, Borthwick-Jackson, Mancienne (Saydee 62), Powell, Hamer, Hughes, Kokolo (Lakin 87), Ahadme (Niasse 62), Chapman. Subs: Garratt, Shaughnessy, Maddox, Moult.
Referee: Will Finnie
FULL TIME
It’s finished here.
Rovers have at least ended on a high note at home, with two well-worked goals from Dodoo and Martin.
The players are showing the fans their appreciaton for their support.
Rovers’ relegation has not been confirmed today but it will be either on Tuesday night or next weekend.
88 CLOSE
Saydee fires an effort just wide for Burton.
75 GOAL ROVERS!
Lovely goal.
Griffiths slots in Martin who rounds Kovar and tucks it home.
70 CHANCE
Big chance on the counter but Martin’s shot lacks conviction.
68 CLOSE
Saydee fires just wide a tight angle.
Burton are pushing for that equaliser.
67 LET OFF
Knoyle gets away with a mis-kick as Niasse fires wide.
Powell fires wide from the angle of the box.
Burton on the front foot following the restart.
48 BLOCK
Olowu with a good block as Chapman tried his luck.
46 KICK OFF
We’re back underway here.
It’s worth pointing out that if things stay as they are Rovers’ relegation would not be confirmed today.