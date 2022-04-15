Doncaster Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2 RECAP: Former winger's winning goal leaves Rovers on the brink of relegation
Doncaster Rovers, who are clinging on to their League One status, face Bolton Wanderers at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Rovers could reignite their survival bid with victory today – and potentially move to within two points of safety.
A defeat on the other hand would all but end their hopes of a great escape.
MATCH DETAILS
Doncaster Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2
Goals: Bakayoko 47, Odubeko 77, Sadlier 78
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Bostock (Odubeko 74), Clayton, Smith (Dodoo 88), Barlow (Galbraith 56), Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Jackson, Younger, Gardner.
Bolton: Trafford, Jones, John, Williams, Johnston, Aimson, Morley, Thomason (Afolayan 74), Sadlier, Bakayoko (Charles 66), Bodvarsson (Kachunga 74). Subs: Dixon, Amaechi, Baptiste, Gordon.
Referee: James Oldham
Attendance: 8668
FULL TIME
Rovers have given their all today but it’s just not enough.
They got themselves back into this game and then conceded again within seconds, which was criminal really.
And it was a former player in Kieran Sadlier who got Bolton’s winner.
It’s a defeat that leaves Rovers on the brink of relegation to League Two.
90 INJURY TIME
Dodoo, Odubeko and Griffiths all on the pitch now for Rovers.
We’re into six minutes of injury time.
78 GOAL BOLTON
You couldn’t make it up.
Bolton go down the other end and it’s former Rovers winger Sadlier who converts at the back post.
77 GOAL ROVERS!
Odubeko fires home from close range!
A lifeline for Rovers.
The ball dropped perfectly in the box for the substitute and he hammered it home.
Trafford with an outstretched hand to keep out Rowe from a narrow angle.
It just won’t go in for Rovers.
73 AAARRGGH!
The crowd thought Martin’s freekick had gone in but Trafford did just enough to keep it out.
64 ALMOST
Rowe heads down but Griffiths can’t get to it and Bolton clear.
55 BIG CHANCE
Best chance of the game for Rovers as Smith plays in Barlow but his shot is saved superbly by Trafford.
Barlow has gone off to be replaced by Galbraith.
51 PRESSURE
Pressure from the visitors now, looking to put this game beyond Rovers.
Rovers simply have to hang on in there.