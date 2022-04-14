These are the key Easter weekend permutations as Doncaster Rovers battle for League One survival

Doncaster Rovers are poised for a crunch Easter weekend with games against Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday and Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday.

And it could be a decisive few days in the League One relegation battle.

Rovers are currently five points adrift of safety with four games left to play.

It promises to be a nervy weekend for Rovers fans.

How it stands: Fleetwood Town P41 Pts38, Morecambe 42 38, Gillingham 42 38, AFC Wimbledon 42 35, Rovers 42 33.

Here are a selection of permutations to keep an eye on this weekend…

Rovers cannot be relegated on Friday regardless of the outcome against Bolton and results elsewhere.

Rovers will be relegated on Monday if they lose to both Bolton and Shrewsbury AND at least two of their relegation rivals move onto 40 points or more.

In the event of Rovers losing both games they would be all but down if at least two of their relegations rivals move onto 39 points, due to their far inferior goal difference.

If Rovers beat Bolton they could still be relegated on Monday – if they then fail to beat Shrewsbury and two of Fleetwood, Morecambe and Gillingham win both of their Easter games*. *Gillingham are at home to Fleetwood on Monday.

If Rovers were to beat Bolton and Shrewsbury they can’t be relegated this weekend.

Rovers could move out of the drop zone this weekend! But only if they beat Bolton and Shrewsbury, AFC Wimbledon fail to win more than three points from their two games, Morecambe lose both of their games, and Gillingham and Fleetwood both lose on Friday and their game on Monday does not end in a draw.

Friday: Rovers v Bolton, Charlton v Morecambe, Cheltenham v Gillingham, Crewe v AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood v Oxford.