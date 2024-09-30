Doncaster non-league: NCEL trio all suffer home defeats, Doncaster City through in cup

Rossington Main lost a five-goal thriller to Handsworth at the weekend.

Rossington Main suffered a second straight loss when they were edged out in a five-goal thriller at the weekend.

Handsworth left Oxford Street with all three points when Oliver Fearon completed his hat-trick in the final minute of the game to seal a 3-2 win. Lewis Graham had given Main the lead before Fearon's brace turned the game on its head.

Manasse Kianga levelled matters on 70 minutes but Fearon had the final say. In midweek Main, still with caretaker Greg Young in charge, were well beaten 4-1 by Hallam. They'll be looking to get back on track in the league on Saturday when they host Tadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In NCEL Division One, there were home defeats for both Armthorpe and Club Thorne on Saturday.

Welfare were beaten 4-2 by Ilkley Town. They were 4-0 down before the hour mark with Thomas Joynt and Andrew Wright goals clawing back some respectability for the hosts.

As for Colliery, they led against Glasshoughton Welfare thanks to Jordan Buckham's early strike but Miguel Cassama and Alex Clarke struck either side of the break to seal an away win.

Both Welfare and Colliery are on the road midweek before Saturday sees them each return home, against Maltby Main and Horbury Town respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Central Midlands, cup competitions took centre stage with the opening ties in the Buckingham Insurance League Cup and the first of the many County Cup competitions also beginning.

The League Cup commenced on Friday with Doncaster City taking on Division One Bessacarr, winning 3-0, despite a fighting performance by the visitors. Goals from Ben Gelder, Tom Mitchell and Jack McKay sealed the win.

It wasn't so good for Hatfield Town as they were on the end of an upset, losing to Division One side Kinsley Boys. After the teams finished level after 90 minutes at 1-1, Kinsley edged it 5-4 on penalties.

AFC Bentley fared better, recording a 4-1 home win over Yorkshire Main whilst Armthorpe Welfare Development side knocked out Glapwell 3-1 on spot-kicks after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.