'Direct, fast and a grafter - brilliant addition' - Expert insight into Doncaster Rovers' new boy

Glenn Middleton spent three years at Dundee United. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Of Doncaster Rovers' five new signings so far, Glenn Middleton is perhaps the one that supporters will know least about.

The Scottish winger arrives in South Yorkshire following an up-and-down three-year spell at Dundee United. Here, we get an expert insight into the 25-year-old from Alan Temple who covers United for the Courier and Evening Telegraph.

Q: What kind of player is Middleton and what are his strengths and weaknesses?

AT: Glenn is a direct, fast winger. At United, he was at his best when running at opponents and whipping crosses into the box from the left. His game isn’t about tricks and feints; it’s speed and delivery.

He takes a decent set-piece, contributing to his 20 assists in three seasons at United (albeit those statistics are massaged by the club playing in the Championship for a season).

In terms of his weaknesses, it’s probably the same weakness common with wingers up and down the country: consistency. He doesn’t always affect matches as much as he could. Sometimes he circulates possession when he could take on the defender. You sometimes wonder if he knows how good he could be. He has all the attributes.

While he has a wicked delivery on his day, it isn’t always his day in terms of quality into the box. However, even when things aren’t going his way, Doncaster will never get less than 100% from Glenn. He isn’t a mercurial flair player like many wingers; a passenger without the ball. He’s willing to graft.

Q: What position did he mostly employ at United?

AT: Largely he was deployed a left-winger, charged with stretching the game and feeding attackers.

When he first joined in 2022, Jack Ross did utilise him on the right flank – operating as an “inside-out” wide-man – and that had its moments (Donny fans can Google his goal against AZ for an example of that working).

But in my view, he is better on his preferred left, driving into space ahead of him, rather than cutting in to traffic. Glenn played a couple of games at left wing-back last season and they didn’t go particularly well – however, that should be seen as indicative of his willingness to do a job for the team when necessary. However, not a strategy to repeat.

Q: How was his relationship with the fans?

AT: That’s quite a difficult one to answer, due to the tumultuous nature of his time at United.

Glenn was at the club during an utterly pitiful relegation campaign, a promotion and then European qualification. It’s only natural that the fans’ appreciation of him fluctuated during that time. And wingers will always be divisive at the best of times. Some appreciate his flashes of quality and work ethic. Some think he didn’t do enough and left untapped potential on the table. However, I think there was ultimately a positive reflection on his time at Tannadice.

That appreciation may increase further if Glenn does well down south and his replacements at United don’t hit the ground running. You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone and all that…

Q: Was it a surprise he left this summer, given the club qualified for Europe next season?

AT: Perhaps, but there were a few considerations presumably at play.

Firstly, Glenn has already played European football for United – scoring against AZ Alkmaar back in 2022 – and a host of Europa League matches for Rangers. The stage isn’t quite such a novelty to him.

So, rather than just looking at United’s European campaign – however long that may last – I suspect Glenn has looked at the bigger picture and fancied a crack at English football, where he has a bit of unfinished business.

Also, after three years and more than 100 appearances, I can understand why a new challenge may have appealed while he is still young. And there’s every chance the money was better – or at least comparable – with what United tabled.

Q: Any other observations?

AT: A lot of talk above is about Glenn as a player, but it’s worth noting that he is a cracking professional and mature beyond his years.

He was always one of the first to put his hand up for media duties after tough results. He opened himself up to the criticism that comes with that. After United were relegated at Motherwell in 2023, immediately he declared that he was staying at the club.

He could have easily walked away at that point. Many did. Who can say what sort of addition he’ll be on the pitch? But what he will be is a brilliant addition in the dressing room.