Rovers picked up what could be a ‘massive’ point in their play-off quest on Saturday but lost more ground on the top seven, with the gap now at eight points.

They do have games in hand over several sides above them, however, and host two sides without a win in their last seven fixtures at the Eco-Power Stadium this week, starting with Harrogate tomorrow.

Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield points the way forward for his side.

Asked if he will be targeting two victories, Schofield said: “That will be the message to the players. We can take lots of positives out of the last game against Stockport.

"We know we can win football games. We won three on the spin before, so it’s something we need to aim to do now.

“There’s 13 games left and a lot of points to play for, so we need to go full throttle.”

AFC Wimbledon are in town this weekend but not before Rovers’ play the Sulphurites, who are managed by Doncaster-born Simon Weaver.

Harrogate have just one win in their last 13 matches, a statistic Schofield feels is deceptive.

He said: “First and foremost, as an opposition coach, I look at how competitive an opponent is.

"The results will tell you everything at the end of the day, but we look deeper at what the performances are like. We feel they are a competitive team.”

Schofield added: “I’ve watched a number of their games and they’re a very aggressive team.

"They’ll come with that same spirit and fight to try to win the football game.”

Weaver is the longest-serving boss in the English Football League (EFL), having been appointed in 2009.

He led Harrogate to the EFL for the first time in their history in 2020.

They finished 17th and 19th in their first two seasons in the fourth tier and are currently 21st, six points above the drop zone.

Weaver said: “Week in, week out we are underdogs.