Why Stockport County draw could be ‘massive’ point for Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster held the division’s fourth highest scorers to a 0-0 draw thanks to some excellent defending and a superb save from their goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell in either half.

Rovers created little in attack and lost more ground on the top seven but Schofield was still pleased with what he saw in Greater Manchester.

"In terms of away performances I think it’s up there in terms of the defensive display,” he said.

Charlie Lakin weaves his way into the box.

"We didn’t create too many chances but I thought we deserved a point. I said to the lads in the changing room ‘I’ve got a feeling that could be a massive point for us in our season’.

"We’ve got two home games coming up now and we will have our fans behind us. We will be champing at the bit to play those games.”

The visitors were quick out of the blocks in front of a sold-out home crowd and Mitchell was at full stretch to keep out Ryan Rydel’s sixth-minute header.

Kyle Knoyle almost came back to haunt Doncaster after the break when he got on the end of a cross into the box, only for Mitchell to prevent the defender from opening the scoring.

Two minutes later Charlie Lakin presented Harrison Biggins with a great chance to grab his fifth goal of the campaign.

Lakin’s cutback found Biggins unmarked in the box, but his low shot was blocked by a Stockport defender.

Tom Anderson then headed a corner kick off the line which looked to be heading into the back of the net, with Joseph Olowu and James Brown also blocking goalbound efforts.

Schofield said: “It was definitely a typical away performance; a lot of grit, a lot of desire, players looking after each other on the pitch in terms of one going to win the ball and the other going round.