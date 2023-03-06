Doncaster Rovers ace identifies Harrogate Town’s main threat ahead of clash
Luke Molyneux has identified his former teammate Luke Armstrong as Harrogate Town’s main threat ahead of tomorrow night's clash.
Striker Armstrong has been an ever-present for the Sulphurites this season and his 11 goals have helped keep Doncaster-born Simon Weaver’s side above the relegation zone.
Armstrong played with Molyneux at Gateshead and Hartlepool, where he was also a regular scorer.
"I’m good mates with him, he’s a top lad,” said Molyneux, who will be hoping to retain his place in the starting XI after being recalled at the weekend.
"He did really well for us at Hartlepool in that promotion season (20/21).
"He likes to be in the six-yard box getting little tap-ins. He’s a really strong player, but if we can control him I feel like we’ll have no problems.”
Doncaster picked up a credible point at Stockport on Saturday and now head into their next two games, which are both at home, as favourites.
Both Harrogate and this weekend’s opponents AFC Wimbledon are without a win in their last seven matches.
“You have just got to take them to the sword,” said Molyneux on the key to overcoming out-of-form sides.
"You have just got to keep the momentum on your side and try and get an early goal as quickly as possible.
"If you can get an early goal then it just kills them off and stops any momentum they can get."
Harrogate groundshared with Rovers for their first two games as an EFL club in August 2020 while their pitch was converted from 3G to grass to comply with league rules.
Tomorrow will be the first-ever league meeting between the two clubs.