Bobby Faulkner exits Doncaster Rovers just weeks after penning new contract

Bobby Faulkner

Bobby Faulkner is departing Doncaster Rovers - just weeks after finally agreeing a new deal.

It represents a slight eye-raiser given the prolonged nature of talks over extending Faulkner's contract. Earlier in the summer manager Grant McCann suggested that the player's situation was "a bit of a tricky one" after the defender's representative originally informed the club that the centre-back intended to reject a contract extension offer. It would be another fortnight before Faulkner, who last played a senior game for Rovers in October 2023, eventually agreed a one-year deal with the option for a further 12 months. But now he's heading for pastures new as he heads to North Yorkshire.

Speaking on Monday, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said he was close to adding another centre-half, saying: "We are looking at bringing in one more centre-back and we are in talks at the minute and are very close to bringing him in to add competition.” Faulkner could debut for Harrogate in their maiden friendly of the summer when they head to Guiseley next Tuesday.

Rovers have been busy this summer bringing in eight new signings but it now appears they are concentrating on trimming the squad. Faulkner's departure follows hot on the heels of Sam Straughan-Brown's loan to Peterborough Sports, while Kyle Hurst - another who is absent from the Spanish trip - is another potentially heading for the exit door.

Rovers kick off their League One season in exactly a month’s time, at home to Exeter City on Saturday, August 2.