Winger and two others absent from Doncaster Rovers' travelling party to Spain

Kyle Hurst has not travelled abroad with Doncaster Rovers for their warm weather training camp in Spain.

The winger spent the second half of last season out on loan at Scottish side Queen's Park, where he made 13 appearances. Despite returning to Cantley Park last week for testing and the start of pre-season, the 23-year-old has not travelled with the squad for the week-long stay in southern Spain. Reasons behind the decision are unknown at this stage but his absence will no doubt fuel rumours of a potential departure for the former Birmingham City wideman, albeit he is under contract at Rovers for another season meaning that in theory they'd be able to command a transfer fee if indeed there proves to be concrete interest in him.

Rovers have ample options out wide, with Glenn Middleton and Damola Ajayi arriving over the summer to compete with Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson.

Meanwhile, two other players have not travelled out to Iberia either: defender Bobby Faulkner - who recently penned a new deal - and midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown. The club posted an extensive video of training footage from Spain on Monday afternoon, highlighting the gruelling work that the players are putting in.

It's understood that Rovers have taken a squad of 26 players with that number increasing to 27 once defender Sean Grehan arrives on Tuesday after being given extra rest time owing to him playing in Ireland over the summer.

Rovers' travelling party: Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Ian Lawlor, Jake Oram, Jack Senior, Tom Nixon, James Maxwell, Jamie Sterry, Jay McGrath, Kasper Williams, Matty Pearson, Connor O'Riordan, Sean Grehan (arriving Tuesday), Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Harry Clifton, Robbie Gotts, Ben Close, Will Flint, Zain Westbrooke, Joe Sbarra, Luke Molyneux, Glenn Middleton, Jordan Gibson, Damola Ajayi, Brandon Hanlan, Joe Ironside, Billy Sharp.