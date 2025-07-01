Doncaster Rovers player departs on loan with potential reunion in just 11 days' time
The 18-year-old has joined Peterborough Sports on a loan arrangement for the 2025-26 season. It is the second time Straughan-Brown will have joined the Turbines after a temporary stint there at the end of last season.
The youngster did not travel with Rovers on their week-long training camp in Spain so that this move could be finalised. In a quirk of fate, there's a chance that he could potentially play against Rovers in just over a week's time. Grant McCann's squad will be split into two on Saturday, July 12 with one team going to Stamford (12pm) and the other taking on Peterborough Sports (3pm) in pre-season friendlies.
Rovers players are currently working hard in the heat during their Spanish, week-long training camp. Upon their return to the UK on Friday they'll enjoy some down-time this coming weekend before their inaugural pre-season friendly away at Alfreton on Tuesday, July 8.
Rovers kick off the new League One season at home to Exeter City on Saturday, August 2 (3pm). This Thursday Rovers will discover how many of their league games up until the end of September will be shifted for live Sky Sports coverage when the broadcaster formally announces its first pick of matches in the EFL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.