Doncaster Rovers player departs on loan with potential reunion in just 11 days' time

Sam Straughan-Brown

Doncaster Rovers have sanctioned the loan departure of youngster Sam Straughan-Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has joined Peterborough Sports on a loan arrangement for the 2025-26 season. It is the second time Straughan-Brown will have joined the Turbines after a temporary stint there at the end of last season.

The youngster did not travel with Rovers on their week-long training camp in Spain so that this move could be finalised. In a quirk of fate, there's a chance that he could potentially play against Rovers in just over a week's time. Grant McCann's squad will be split into two on Saturday, July 12 with one team going to Stamford (12pm) and the other taking on Peterborough Sports (3pm) in pre-season friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers players are currently working hard in the heat during their Spanish, week-long training camp. Upon their return to the UK on Friday they'll enjoy some down-time this coming weekend before their inaugural pre-season friendly away at Alfreton on Tuesday, July 8.

Rovers kick off the new League One season at home to Exeter City on Saturday, August 2 (3pm). This Thursday Rovers will discover how many of their league games up until the end of September will be shifted for live Sky Sports coverage when the broadcaster formally announces its first pick of matches in the EFL.