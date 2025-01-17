Billy Sharp on playing at 40, rebuffing Rotherham United and trying to emulate former England man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers forward Billy Sharp says he fully intends to carry on playing into his 40s, as long as he continues to feel fit enough.

Sharp, who turns 39 in February, is in his latest spell at Rovers and has already reached double figures in all competitions. He says he finds inspiration from his good pal Phil Jagielka, who only hung up his boots at 41 when plying his trade in the Championship.

"I'm 39 next month but I still feel great. And while ever I can do that and keep up with the younger lads, I'm still going to enjoy it and carry it on," Sharp said ahead of Rovers' trip to Gillingham this weekend.

"It's an aim (to carry on into 40s). But if I start struggling and my body breaks down and I'm not scoring, then I'm not just going to carry on.

"Everyone knows Phil Jagielka is a good friend of mine. I pushed him to play on until he was 40. I thought he should have played on longer but he made the decision (to retire). He scored and assisted against Sheffield United at 40 for Stoke so he inspires me to get to that mark. I do want to get to that 40 mark and it's up to me to earn another year at Doncaster. Hopefully I can do that and play in League One."

Sharp says that he knew he wasn't ready to call it a day at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. After leaving boyhood club Sheffield United he found himself out of contract and contemplating what the future held. He eventually ended up moving to LA Galaxy for a short period before returning to the UK with Hull City. Then came his fairytale return to DN4 last summer.

"I had to get over leaving Sheffield United which was mentally tough," he says. "I remember sitting on the sofa at the start of last season with a beer and a pot of nuts, watching the opening round of fixtures.

"I was out of contract, a free agent. I was thinking 'is this me?' I had an offer from Rotherham for that season but I knew what was going to happen to them. I'm not just saying that, but I knew what was going to happen (relegation). It was going to be a tough season. Location-wise and money-wise, it was fine. I just didn't have the drive at that point so I turned it down. The LA distraction was great for me and I enjoyed it and still scored goals. That told me I needed to carry on."