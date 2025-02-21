Accrington Stanley trio cleared to face Doncaster Rovers despite car crash on eve of game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Accrington Stanley players have been involved in a road traffic collision on the eve of their fixture at home to Doncaster Rovers.

Donald Love, Billy Crellin and Ash Hunter were involved in the collision on Thursday afternoon, their head coach John Doolan confirmed.

An Accrington Stanley spokesperson said: “John Doolan has confirmed that Donald Love, Billy Crellin, and Ash Hunter, were involved in a road traffic collision yesterday afternoon. However, that all three will still be in contention for tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers.”

All three players are regulars for Stanley, who go into the game sitting 21st in the table - just four points above the relegation zone. Rovers boss Grant McCann is expecting a tough assignment at the Crown Ground.

"Regardless of whether they are in League One or League Two, it's always a tough place to go and we have to be ready for that," he said.

"We feel it's one of the best playing surfaces in the league though, so it'll be a lot different to Morecambe's pitch the other night! Hopefully that makes it a bit more conducive to get the ball and play how I know we can. But ultimately, it's about the three points and that's what we'll chase."