Conisbrough climb out of relegation zone

Conisbrough's Jack Whittaker

The ten wicket triumph was a third successive win for Conisbrough who will now have real confidence they can avoid the drop from the South Yorkshire Senior League’s top flight.

Much of their success at the weekend can be attributed to a quite brilliant bowling performance from Kariyawasam.

He took each of the first five wickets to fall to have Darfield teetering on the verge of humiliation at 11-5.

The Barnsley side did recover but only to reach 70 before falling all out, with Kariyawasam having claimed 7-16 – all seven wickets coming by his hand with five clean bowls and two LBW appeals.

Conisbrough quickly knocked off the required runs. Ali Ahmed was 22 not out and Josh Whittaker 36 not out in the feat accomplished without loss and in 14.3 overs

Fellow strugglers Sprotbrough also triumphed but not enough to climb out of the bottom two.

They beat Wath by three wickets in a tight clash at Melton Road.

Wath were sent in first with openers Rob Barlow and Richard Whitehurst delivering a stand of 82 before the former departed for 41.

Whitehurst went on to reach 71 but Wath were skittled for 210.

Gordon Thomson came on at third change for Sprotbrough and claimed a brilliant 5-53.

Sprotborugh only had 14 runs on the board by the time their third wicket fell.

But Thomson continued his excellent personal day with 64 while Jonathan Scaife scored 53 and wicker keeper Tom Kaye 36 to see Sprotbrough over the line with four balls to spare.

Warmsworth moved top of Division One with a hard fought win at Hallam Seconds.

Hallam decided to bat first and thanks to 55 from Romir Singh and 49 from Robert Basu began with an opening stand of 97.

After reaching 1512, a collapse set in and the innings was 192-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Limar Pierce was introduced to the attack at the second change and ended the opening partnership and took the first seven wickets that fell for a final analysis of 7-55.