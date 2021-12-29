Guide to gardening resolutions 2022

As a resolution for 2022 clean your gardening tools (photo: Shutterstock)

Get ready for new year gardening

With the new year creeping up on us, green fingered Brits are being given a selection of gardening resolutions to take on in 2022.

Gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a list of outdoor jobs to do in order to make your gardening that much better.

Resolutions include things like cleaning gardening tools and composting rubbish.

Doing things like this will not only make gardening more efficient but will also make gardening more eco friendly.

Founder of GardeningExpress Chris Bonnett said: “Everyone always has a list of jobs that they’re just too busy to get around to do and it happens with gardening too.

“We’ve put together this list of gardening resolutions for people to get stuck into this year. I’m hoping people will just use it as a checklist of things to do when they get free time or if they just want a bit of downtime away from their busy lives.

“Some of these things are quick jobs like cleaning your gardening tools, but others are habits that are good to get into like starting to compost your rubbish.

“Another great thing about these resolutions is that they involve a lot of eco-friendly tips and solutions that perhaps people haven’t thought about.

For example, installing a water butt is great for your plants because it means that you can give them natural rainwater but it also means you’ll be using up less energy.”

Gardening resolutions for 2022:

Clean your gardening tools

What better way is there to start your gardening resolutions than by making sure you have a clean and fresh set of tools. Cleaning cutting tools is especially important because a build up of dirt and soil may affect how the tool performs

Take a stiff and sturdy scrubbing brush and work on removing any dried up soil and hose down. Depending on the metal of your tools you may also want to put a thin protective layer of general purpose oil onto them.

Install a water butt

If you don't have one install a water butt for 2022 (photo: Shutterstock)

Water butts are large containers that attach to a pipe on your house to collect and store rainwater that lands on the roof. Not only is this a good way to save money and energy, but it’s also better for your plants.

Plants prefer rainwater over tap water as it doesn’t contain any chemicals that may harm them. It’s also great for summer when rainfall is less likely.

Start composting your rubbish

A compost bin is a good investment for 2022 (photo: Shutterstock)

A great habit to get into is composting your rubbish.

Mixing your own compost with store bought compost and soil will help your plants to naturally build up more resistance as well as improving your soil and it reduces waste.

You can compost a whole range of things like eggshells, newspapers, coffee grounds and fruit and vegetable peel. The list really is endless.

Learn to plant something new

Why not have a change of scenery in your garden?

If you’re used to growing gorgeous flowers, why not try planting some veggies. Start off with some easy to grow vegetables like beetroot and tomatoes and work your way up.

Not only will you broaden your skill set but you’ll also have some tasty vegetables to give to your family and friends.

Set up a wildlife section

Setting up a wildlife section helps out your local animals and insects and gives your garden another element.

This can be as simple as adding a bird bath or bird feeder or if you’re looking for more of a challenge why not try building a bug hotel. This is great in the autumn when insects and animals begin to find somewhere to hibernate.

Use less plastic

We all know plastic is harmful for our environment and you’ll notice that a lot of garden tools and accessories are plastic. From plant pots and seed trays to plastic watering cans.