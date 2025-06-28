Doncaster weather: Health alert in place as Met Office forecasts temperatures to reach 30°C
A UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alert is in place for Yorkshire and The Humber.
The heat-health alert will be in place until 18:00 on July 1.
The alert reads: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures.
“These include a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups.
“A likely increase in demand for health services.
“Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment.
“The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services.
“Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings.”
A Met Office map shows the period of warm weather is set to peak on June 30, with a predicted temperature of 30°C in Doncaster at around 16:00.
What can I do to stay cool and safe in hot weather?
The UKHSA advises doing the following to keep cool when the weather is warm:
- keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening
- keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- if you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen
- drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake
- check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you
- know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and Heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats and cannot cool down. Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical attention if you cool down within 30 minutes. If you do not take action to cool down, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke.
Common symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- tiredness
- weakness
- feeling faint
- headache
- muscle cramps
- feeling or being sick
- heavy sweating
- intense thirst
Heatstroke is where the body is no longer able to cool down and the body temperature becomes dangerously high.
Common symptoms of heatstroke include:
- confusion
- lack of co-ordination
- fast heartbeat
- fast breathing or shortness of breath
- hot skin that is not sweating
- seizures
Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you think someone has heatstroke you should dial 999 and then try to cool them down.
