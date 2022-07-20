Watch: Dramatic drone footage shows scale of destruction after Doncaster wildfires

This dramatic footage shows the scale of devastation after record temperatures wreaked havoc and left a trail of destruction across Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:58 am

The aerial footage shows scorched and charred farmers’ fields in Sprotbrough after flames whipped up a huge inferno yesterday afternoon.

And the dramatic clip also reveals the devastation to properties in Maltby after fire took hold.

Fire crews were stretched to the hilt as wildfires erupted across Doncaster and South Yorkshire, brought on by record temperatures as the area sizzled in 40c heat – the hottest day ever recorded in Doncaster.

Fire ripped through homes in Maltby. (Photo/Video: Tony Morgan).

A major incident was declared and at one time firefighters were fighting blazes in Rossington, Hatfield, Cantley, Cusworth and Sprotbrough.

People are being warned to take extra care again today as tinderbox conditions remain.

A spokesman said: “Please help us. Don't have a garden bonfire. Leave the BBQs at home- take a picnic if you visit the countryside and take your rubbish with you.”

Report firestarters to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558

Wildfires caused scenes of devastation in Sprotbrough. (Photo/Video: Tony Morgan).
