Watch: Dramatic drone footage shows scale of destruction after Doncaster wildfires

The aerial footage shows scorched and charred farmers’ fields in Sprotbrough after flames whipped up a huge inferno yesterday afternoon.

And the dramatic clip also reveals the devastation to properties in Maltby after fire took hold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire ripped through homes in Maltby. (Photo/Video: Tony Morgan).

A major incident was declared and at one time firefighters were fighting blazes in Rossington, Hatfield, Cantley, Cusworth and Sprotbrough.

People are being warned to take extra care again today as tinderbox conditions remain.

A spokesman said: “Please help us. Don't have a garden bonfire. Leave the BBQs at home- take a picnic if you visit the countryside and take your rubbish with you.”

Report firestarters to Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558