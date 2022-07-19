Doncaster swelters on hottest day in history as temperature record smashed again

Today has been the hottest day in Doncaster since records began – as the temperature climbed to a sizzling 40c.

BBC weatherman Paul Hudson confirmed Doncaster had hit 40c for the first time ever.

He tweeted: “For the first time on record in our region, we have recorded 40C (104F). Coningsby is currently 40.2C and Doncaster (Finningley) 40C. And climbing.”

The UK has hit its hottest temperature on record, with a temperature of 40.2C recorded at Heathrow in London earlier today.

Met Office officials and BBC Look North weatherman Hudson have confirmed figures from across Doncaster yesterday and today have topped the previous highest figure of 35.5c (95.9F) recorded in 1990.

The previous UK record was 38.7C in Cambridge in July 2019.

Records for Doncaster show the temperature at Doncaster Sheffield Airport yesterday was 36c.

Paul said the weather station there reached 36c – beating a previous record at the base of 35.5c.

However, he said measurements were only taken in 0.5 degree increments, so an exact temperature was impossible to record.

But the high yesterday at Gringley on the Hill near to Bawtry was 35.9C, the closest station that has currently reported data.

A record for Bawtry, recorded in 1906 when the temperature reached 35.6c has also fallen.

Provisional figures also showed the UK experienced the warmest night on record from Monday into Tuesday.