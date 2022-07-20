'Scenes from hell:' Trail of destruction across Doncaster as 40c record sparks wildfires

Homes and gardens have been destroyed, thousands impacted by power cuts and a major incident declared as emegency services across Doncaster and South Yorkshire were stretched to the hilt as blazes erupted across the city.

Wild fires blazed in Rossington, Hatfield, Sprotbrough, Maltby and in numerous other locations across the city as tinderbox conditions saw a series of devastating blazes.

The inferno came as Doncaster saw its hottest ever day on record – the mercury hitting a startling 40c – smashing the previous Doncaster record of 35.5c which was set in 1990.

Crews spent hours tackling the blaze in Strauss Way.

Doncaster was just one of many places across the UK to see 40c as temperature records tumbled.

Major incidents were also declared in London, Leicestershire, East and North Yorkshire as well as Lincolnshire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Properties were damaged in Sprotbrough and Maltby while historic Rossington Hall had a narrow escape after winds fanned a huge grassland blaze towards the property.

However, the nearby Northern Racing College was not so lucky, with damage to its land and horses evacuated, while a dog was also rescued from fire-hit properties in Maltby.

South Yorkshire Police said the fires were being prioritised "in relation to risk to life and risk to property".

The fire near Sprotbrough Road caused large plumes of smoke to drift over the city, with the scene reminiscent of an Australian bushfire.

One resident described it as looking like ‘a scene from hell’ while another added: “It looked like a post apocalyptic wasteland. As I drove into Doncaster I could see all these plumes of smoke and fires raging all over the place. Scary stuff.”

The Sprotbrough Road fire caused damage to gardens and outbuildings after the blaze spread, with dozens of gardens and sheds damaged.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tackled a blaze on Woodland Drive in Kingstone, Barnsley, where houses caught fire while crews were also called out to a row of properties on fire in Maltby.

Crews were called to Strauss Crescent where they were also involved in rescuing a dog.

A spokesman said: “The fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes.

“We are absolutely devastated for the residents who lost so much.

“Dronfield Fire Station of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service was first in attendance, joined by crews from Aston Park, Thorne and Parkway.”

A Staffordshire Bull terrier called Dickie was inside one of the properties affected by the fire for more than four hours, before being reunited with its owner by firefighters.

A spokesman described the rescue as ‘miraculous.’

Alex Stafford, Conservative Rother Valley MP, said up to eight homes had been damaged, four badly, but there were no reported injuries.

Mr Stafford, who had been speaking to the county's deputy chief fire officer, said: "The grass caught fire and spread rapidly."

Councillor Chris Wray, of Barnsley Council, said four houses had been "completely destroyed", with two others significantly damaged.

"The fire service have been amazing - I cannot praise them highly enough," said the councillor, whose ward includes the street.

In Rossington, the National Horseracing College said it suffered significant barn damage during a fire.

"Fortunately, all learners, staff and horses are safe," the college tweeted.

The college in Rossington described the fire on its land as a 'significant incident' and nearby Rossington Hall suffered a narrow escape as flames spread and cut power to the luxury country mansion.

At the same time, crews were also fighting serious blazes in Hatfield, Cantley and Cusworth as fires broke out all over the city leading both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to declare a major incident.

