Fire crews have been dealing with numerous huge blazes, and power has been cut to hundreds of homes.

Included in the incidents South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been tackling are large grassland blazes at Rossington and Hatfield, while fires broke out in Cusworth and Cantley too.

Fires continue to spread across woodland and grassed areas