South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is urging people to keep away from the leisure venue until the leak is dealt with.

Residents nearby are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

The fire service is dealing with an ammonia leak at the Doncaster Dome this morning

The fire service said: “We are currently in attendance at the Doncaster Dome due to what is thought to be a minor ammonia leak.

“Please avoid the area whilst we deal with this incident.”

South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are dealing with a chemical incident at the Doncaster Dome on Bawtry Road.

“Our officers alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently on scene treating what is believed to be an ammonia leak.

“While the risk to the public is low, residents nearby to the Dome are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.”

The force added: “Firefighters were called to the incident just before 5am this morning and are expected to remain in the area for a while and disruption to traffic and buses is to be expected.”