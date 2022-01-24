Doncaster Young Camera Club was rewarded for their efforts at the Dome in 2007.
Who can you spot in this retro gallery of pictures taken at the Doncaster Dome?

This Doncaster venue is popular with children for swimming and ice skating but is also used to host big concerts and sport events.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 24th January 2022, 8:58 am

The Doncaster Dome was built-in 1989 and was famously opened by Princess Diana.

The venue has hosted many famous musicians over the years as well as sporting stars.

1. Football win

Hungerhill School's under 13 football team won a 5 side game at the Dome in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

2. Swimming

A group of children in the Dome's pool in 1997.

Photo: Steve Taylor

3. Boxing Match

Jason Witter hitting Vivian Harris during a boxing match at the Dome in 2007.

Photo: Steve Taylor

4. Waltz

Children from Askern Spa Junior School dance the waltz at the Dome in 2007.

Photo: Free Press

