Three Doncaster leisure centres set for £700,000 bill to cover vital repairs to facilities

Doncaster Dome, Adwick Leisure Complex and Dearne Valley Leisure Centre will all see various repairs and upgrades over the next two financial years.

A total of £718,200 was agreed to cover the 2022/23, 2023/24 financial years, paid to DCLT with a split of £605,200 initially and £113,000 the following year.

At Adwick Leisure Complex, the site will get a new heating system as well as new fire alarms and a new electrical system.

Doncaster Dome

Work on the site will also include some new exterior walls with deterioration of timber and the re-bedding of coping bricks. All the work totals around £365,000.

At Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, the roof has been identified for repair above the pool hall with a number of leaks found.

Flooring in the plant rooms also require replacement due to environmental wear and tear as well as a new electrical supply upgrade and replacement of emergency lighting.

Boilers and pumps also require replacement with the heating zone pumps said to be leaking and are degrading in efficiency. All works on this site come in at £227,000.

At The Dome, £126,000 is being spent on the replacement and relocation ofMP2 substation. Bosses said it has deteriorated and suffers frequent damage due to its external location.

They said not carrying out the work would lead to facilities suffering further deterioration and effects on income generation through reduced visits to facilities which could further lead to closure of facilities.

They added the planned works are necessary if DCLT is to make the budget savings required by the council over the next few years.

Andy Maddox, from Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust, said: “It was agreed that a capital allocation be provided in order to maintain the stock of transferred leisure facilities, with priority being given to health and safety issues and facilities with the most potential to increase revenue streams.