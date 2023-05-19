War of words erupts between parents, head and police after Doncaster school demo

Police were called to Astrea Academy Woodfields in Balby this morning, with school chiefs saying threats were made towards staff by a group of upset parents and pupils, adding: “Some of the language being used was extremely offensive and completely unacceptable.”

Several parents have blasted the claims as ‘lies’ and said: “The police officer who spoke to us said we had done nothing wrong.

"This is a group of parents trying to make a change there is no aggression at all.”

Police were called to a Doncaster school following a demo by parents.

However, South Yorkshire Police have said they were called following reports of a group behaving “in an intimidating manner.”

A spokesman said: “Police were called to the Astrea Academy Woodfields on Weston Road following reports that a group of individuals were outside the school behaving in an intimidating manner.

“Officers have attended and spoken with those present, asking them to move so as not to prevent access to or egress from the school premises.”

Another parent said: “The allegations are unfounded,” while another said: “The new headteacher is appalling.

"Kids are excluded for barely anything, parents get shouted at, the school refuses to engage or even answer the phone.

"It is like a Nazi regime. Kids are getting excluded for ridiculous things.”

A spokesperson for Astrea Academy Woodfields said: “This morning, five parents gathered outside of our school as our Year 11s were entering their GCSE maths exam.

"After they made threats to our staff, they were asked to leave, and when they refused, the police were called.

“Some of the language being used is extremely offensive and completely unacceptable.

"All school staff and students have the right to be treated with consideration, dignity and respect, and we will not tolerate any instances of this kind of abuse.

“We are on a journey to improve Astrea Academy Woodfields, and make it the best school in Doncaster.

"We want to develop a strong culture of success, and we want our school to be a calm environment in which everyone can thrive.

“All of our parents know that our doors are always open to anyone who has any queries or questions for the senior leadership team.

"The vast majority of parents are supportive and respectful and it has been a pleasure to welcome more of them into school, for example to our recent Roma music evening.”

The school, which has more than 700 pupils, was blasted by inpsectors over its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of pupils and leadership and management of the school.

Overall effectiveness and behaviour were described as “inadequate,” while education quality, personal development and leadership and management all require improvement, the report said.

In response, newly appointed principal David Scales said: “I'm delighted to be leading Astrea Academy Woodfields and I strongly believe we can turn this school into the best in Doncaster.

"I have a strong and supportive team here who will continue to work with me to develop a strong culture of success and ensure every student at Woodfields goes on to thrive.