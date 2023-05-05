Doncaster school requires 'significant improvement' after being branded 'inadequate' by Ofsted

Astrea Academy Woodfields, which has more than 700 pupils at its site in Balby was blasted by inpsectors over its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of pupils and leadership and management of the school.

Overall effectiveness and behaviour were described as “inadequate,” while education quality, personal development and leadership and management all require improvement, the report said.

However, it said that sixth form provision at the school in Weston Road was ‘good.’

Astrea Academy Woodfields has been branded 'inadequate' by Ofsted.

The report said: “Leaders have high expectations which some pupils meet. However, too many pupils fall short of these.

"The number of pupils who are removed from lessons or receive a suspension for poor behaviour is too high.

“Too many pupils miss important learning because of low attendance and/or poor behaviour. As a result, they have gaps in their knowledge which slow their learning.”

It also said that pupils’ outcomes in GCSE examinations were too low and added: “Leaders’ work ensures that pupils and students are kept safe. Teachers address

bullying when it occurs.

"This is not always as timely as some pupils or parents and carers would like.”

The sixth form was singled out for praise and the report said: “Students in the sixth form benefit from attending the provision. They access a small number of high-quality courses. Sixth-form students’ behaviour is of a high standard.

"They attend school more often than pupils in key stages 3 and 4. Sixth form students achieve well in external examinations.”

The inspection team wrote: “New leaders, at both a school and trust level, have accurately identified the areas they need to focus on to improve the school. They have taken significant steps to address these areas of weakness.

"For some areas of weakness, such as the quality of education provided, the impact of leaders’ work is beginning to be seen.

"However, this is not true for all areas of weakness. For example, the proportion of pupils who attend school regularly is decreasing. All leaders recognise that there is more to do to ensure that all pupils are in school and receive the quality of education that leaders aim to provide.

“The proportion of pupils who receive consequences for poor behaviour is too high and increasing. This includes the most vulnerable pupils, such as those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"Too many pupils are removed from lessons or receive suspensions because of their poor behaviour. These pupils miss important knowledge. Consequently, their learning stalls.”

“Although leaders are establishing systems to overcome barriers to attendance, they are not having the impact needed. Pupils’ attendance remains too low. The number

of pupils who do not attend school often enough is increasing.

"These pupils miss important learning and fall behind their peers. Disadvantaged pupils and pupils with SEND attend school less often than their peers. Some pupils choose to truant from individual lessons.”