Police called after staff threatened by parents and pupils at Doncaster school demo

Placard waving protesters demonstrated outside Astrea Academy Woodfields in protest at the way the school is being run and after a recent Ofsted report branded the school ‘inadequate.’

There have also been concerns about pupils being allowed to use toilets, with claims cubicles are gated and bolted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after the group made threats towards staff and refused to leave, police were called in.

A demonstration outside Balby's Astrea Academy Woodfields turned ugly with police called in.

A spokesperson for Astrea Academy Woodfields said: “This morning, five parents gathered outside of our school as our Year 11s were entering their GCSE maths exam.

"After they made threats to our staff, they were asked to leave, and when they refused, the police were called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the language being used is extremely offensive and completely unacceptable.

"All school staff and students have the right to be treated with consideration, dignity and respect, and we will not tolerate any instances of this kind of abuse.

“We are on a journey to improve Astrea Academy Woodfields, and make it the best school in Doncaster.

"We want to develop a strong culture of success, and we want our school to be a calm environment in which everyone can thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be clear, we do not bar students from using the toilets.

“All of our parents know that our doors are always open to anyone who has any queries or questions for the senior leadership team.

"The vast majority of parents are supportive and respectful and it has been a pleasure to welcome more of them into school, for example to our recent Roma music evening.”

Fuming mums and dads have launched a Facebook protest group to complain about problems including a high number of pupil suspensions, use of toilets as well as school rules which one parent described as “ too stringent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One told the Free Press: “The new headteacher is appalling.

"Kids are excluded for barely anything, parents get shouted at, the school refuses to engage or even answer the phone.

"It is like a Nazi regime. Kids are getting excluded for ridiculous things.”

Earlier this year, bosses at the school were told it requires ‘significant improvement’ after a damning Ofsted report branded it ‘inadequate.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, which has more than 700 pupils, was blasted by inpsectors over its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of pupils and leadership and management of the school.

Overall effectiveness and behaviour were described as “inadequate,” while education quality, personal development and leadership and management all require improvement, the report said.

In response, newly appointed principal David Scales said: “I'm delighted to be leading Astrea Academy Woodfields and I strongly believe we can turn this school into the best in Doncaster.

"I have a strong and supportive team here who will continue to work with me to develop a strong culture of success and ensure every student at Woodfields goes on to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad