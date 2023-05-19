Placard-wielding protesters gathered outside Astrea Academy Woodfield in Balby to voice their frustrations against prinicipal David Scales, who parents have blamed for a series of issues at the school.

Fuming mums and dads have launched a Facebook protest group to complain about problems including a high number of pupil suspensions, students being barred from using toilets, which are reportedly gated and bolted as well as school rules which one parent described as “ too stringent.”

One told the Free Press: “The new headteacher is appalling.

There have been protests outside Balby's Astrea Academy Woodfield by parents and students this morning.

"Kids are excluded for barely anything, parents get shouted at, the school refuses to engage or even answer the phone.

"The children are being made to stand in line for however long it takes to be perfectly still.

"It is like a Nazi regime. Kids are getting excluded for ridiculous things.”

Earlier this year, bosses at the school were told it requires ‘significant improvement’ after a damning Ofsted report branded it ‘inadequate.’

The school, which has more than 700 pupils, was blasted by inpsectors over its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of pupils and leadership and management of the school.

Overall effectiveness and behaviour were described as “inadequate,” while education quality, personal development and leadership and management all require improvement, the report said.

The report said: “Leaders have high expectations which some pupils meet. However, too many pupils fall short of these.

"The number of pupils who are removed from lessons or receive a suspension for poor behaviour is too high.

“Too many pupils miss important learning because of low attendance and/or poor behaviour. As a result, they have gaps in their knowledge which slow their learning.”

In response, newly appointed principal David Scales said: “I'm delighted to be leading Astrea Academy Woodfields and I strongly believe we can turn this school into the best in Doncaster.

"I have a strong and supportive team here who will continue to work with me to develop a strong culture of success and ensure every student at Woodfields goes on to thrive.

“With the support of our school community we can continue to build on the improvements recognised in this Ofsted report. I am looking forward to working with the parents, carers, and families of our pupils to push the school to new heights. Our young people deserve nothing less.”

Rowena Hackwood, CEO of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are pleased that Ofsted identified the areas of improvement which we have already seen at Astrea Academy Woodfields, but we know that there is much further still to go to fulfil students’ right to a brilliant education.

"There is some excellent work happening at this school and I have every confidence that under the leadership of David and his fantastic team, we will see Astrea Academy Woodfields progress from strength to strength. We will of course give them all possible support during this process.”

