This ongoing strike will affect services operated by TransPennine Express (TPE), with the operator advising the public to avoid using the service on Sunday.

Only a limited amount of trains will be running, and TPE is encouraging people using the service to attempt to travel Saturday or Monday instead – where this isn’t possible, it asks you to plan ahead and allow extra time.

A TPE Nova Train. Image: Jonny Walton

Customers of the service are being asked to check their journeys ahead of the date so they are aware of planned changes to the timetable.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are frustrated that action by RMT continues to disrupt people’s journeys at the weekend.

“With another strike planned for this Sunday, we are calling on our customers to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.”