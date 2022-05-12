Kevin Bryan was sat at the Frenchgate Cafe on Saturday when he saw staff from the business rush out to help an elderly woman who was struggling to walk on the crossing outside.

Kevin, who was unable to help himself due to his sciatic pain, filmed as staff and customers rallied round to help the woman who was clearly struggling.

Frenchgate Cafe in Doncaster.

“What happened is the lady and the gentleman with her, who had been to the cafe, had left the cafe and gone across the lights when just before B&M she was struggling,” said Kevin.

"I saw the gentleman come to the cafe asking if they could keep an eye on her while he got the car and moved it to where she could get in. They took a seat from the cafe a couple of rows up, and got her to sit in the chair, while the gentleman went and got the car from B&M.

"Two gents, employees of the cafe, went over and picked her up on the chair, carried her back across both sets of traffic lights, out of good will.

"Another gentleman, must be the owner of the cafe, then stayed with her until the gentleman got the car round, and then helped walk her while she limped to the car.”

Kevin was so happy to see the goodwill of the cafe staff who helped the woman whose ankle had given way.