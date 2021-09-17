Traffic delays on the A1M southbound this morning due to a vehicle tyre change

There is a traffic delay on the A1M southbound between junctions J38 and J37.

The reason for the incident is a vehicle tyre change which has led to lanes closing.

Traffic delays on the A1M.

It is expected to clear between 11.45am to 12pm on September 17, 2021.

We will bring you more on this incident.