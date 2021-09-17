Traffic delays on the A1M southbound this morning due to a vehicle tyre change

Drivers heading towards the A1M be warned as there is traffic delays between junctions J38 and J37.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 17th September 2021, 11:55 am

There is a traffic delay on the A1M southbound between junctions J38 and J37.

The reason for the incident is a vehicle tyre change which has led to lanes closing.

Read More

Read More
Heritage Rail Centre which explores Doncaster’s history officially opens

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Traffic delays on the A1M.

It is expected to clear between 11.45am to 12pm on September 17, 2021.

A return to normal traffic conditions is expected between 11.45am and 12pm on September 17, 2021.

We will bring you more on this incident.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Traffic delaysDrivers