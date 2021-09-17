Traffic delays on the A1M southbound this morning due to a vehicle tyre change
Drivers heading towards the A1M be warned as there is traffic delays between junctions J38 and J37.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 11:55 am
There is a traffic delay on the A1M southbound between junctions J38 and J37.
The reason for the incident is a vehicle tyre change which has led to lanes closing.
It is expected to clear between 11.45am to 12pm on September 17, 2021.
