Heritage Rail Centre which explores Doncaster’s history officially opens

There was a special ceremony to mark the opening of the Heritage Rail Centre with people from Doncaster Council, the Trustees of the Doncaster Grammar School Railway Collection and the National Railway Museum.

Damian Allen, chief executive of Doncaster Council, said: “It is fantastic to welcome to Danum Gallery, Library Museum the people who have contributed to making this astounding Rail Heritage Centre possible.

“It’s been a true partnership effort.

The Green Arrow and The N.251.

“Having two locomotives back home in Doncaster where they were built, complemented by an incredible array of rail related exhibits and artefacts is just incredible.

“Together they showcase the golden age of steam and the vital role Doncaster played in making it happen.”

The Rail Heritage Centre includes the Doncaster built Green Arrow and No.251 locomotives, loaned the National Railway Museum, and masses of rail related exhibits and memorabilia from the Doncaster Grammar School Railway Collection.

The new heritage centre officially opens.

Many of these items are on display for the very first time and will be refreshed with additional exhibits at regular intervals.

The centre showcases the importance of the rail industry and the pivotal role Doncaster and its world famous Plant Works have played in creating the history of rail.

Cllr Nigel Ball, cabinet member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, said: “Danum Gallery, Library and Museum is a wonderful community asset and visitor attraction in Doncaster town centre.

“It features the restored frontage of the former Doncaster High School for Girls and many of its original features.

The official opening was celebrated with a ceremony.

“It has modern libraries and educational facilities, fascinating museums, a great art gallery and, of course, a marvellous Rail Heritage Centre.

“The building offers visitors a remarkable experience as they are taken on a journey through Doncaster’s rich and varied history.

“It’s a place for people to learn and importantly enjoy.

“I thank everyone who contributed to this amazing Rail Heritage Centre.”

There are some famous trains on display.

To mark the day, The Trustees of the Doncaster Grammar School Railway Collection have also released a new book titled ‘Treasures in the Tower.’

The book tells the story of the unique collection they built up over many decades.

It’s available to purchase from the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum shop and Doncaster Tourist Information Centre.

Chris Barron from the DGSRC, said: “This is the result of a long, but successful, collaboration.

“The Trustees are delighted with the outstanding support we have received from the Council.

Doncaster has a rich rail history.

“We look forward to working alongside Heritage staff to make the collection better known and appreciated by local people and visitors from all over the world.”

Andrew McLean, head curator and assistant director at the National Railway Museum, said: “The National Railway Museum is proud to partner with Doncaster Council to loan two of the most iconic of all Doncaster built locomotives to add to the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum’s rich and fascinating displays.

“By celebrating Doncaster’s important contribution to the railways, I hope future generations will be inspired to make their own mark in continuing the engineering legacy of this great town.”

