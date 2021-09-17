A car was deliberately set on fire in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents
A car and a wheelie bin have both been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster this week.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 9:59 am
On September 15 a car was deliberately set on fire at 1:35am on Wensley Crescent, Cantley, Doncaster.Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.They left at 2:05am.
On September 16, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9:45pm on Princes Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster.Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.They came away at 9:55pm.
