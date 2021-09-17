A car was deliberately set on fire in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents

A car and a wheelie bin have both been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster this week.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 17th September 2021, 9:59 am

On September 15 a car was deliberately set on fire at 1:35am on Wensley Crescent, Cantley, Doncaster.Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.They left at 2:05am.

Read More

Read More
Voting system used to elect mayors for Doncaster and South Yorkshire is set to c...

On September 16, a wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9:45pm on Princes Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster.Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.They came away at 9:55pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A car and a wheelie bin have been set on fire.

We will bring you the latest on all fire incidents in Doncaster.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.