Traffic bulletin: Essential resurfacing work due to begin on A1M near Doncaster

National Highways is resurfacing the A1M between junction 34 (Blyth) and junction 35 (Wadworth) in both directions.

Road markings and road studs are also being renewed on the stretch of road.

National Highways Programme Delivery Manager Phil Jepps said: “This work will make a key regional route even safer and create a better experience for thousands of drivers.

“We’re doing this overnight to keep any delays to a minimum, however, we advise road users to plan for their journeys.”

To carry out this work safely, the following full closures will be in place from Monday to Friday between 8pm and 6am:

A1M northbound between junctions 34 and 35 for around four weeks.

A1M southbound between junctions 35 and 34 for around five weeks.

National Highways aims to complete the work in October, with overnight work on additional weekends if necessary to complete the resurfacing on time.

All work is subject to weather conditions. During the closures, a fully-signed diversion will be in place, which has been agreed in advance with the police and local authority.

For further details about the closure on National Highways website https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/ or by following @HighwaysYorks on Twitter.

*Also beginning on Monday Major Doncaster bridge will be closed for a whole month for essential maintenance