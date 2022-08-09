Dozens of roads closed in Doncaster this week due to maintenance works

Doncaster road closures: dozens of for motorists to avoid this week

Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between ten minutes and half an hour.

There are 25 road closures to be aware of

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 31 to M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 5 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35, carriageway closure and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.

And a further 22 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway closure and lane closures for barrier repair, diversion via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• A1, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to Ings, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.