Major Doncaster bridge will be closed for a whole month for essential maintenance

The structure carries Broomhouse Lane over the A1M between junction 35 (Wadworth) and junction 36 (Warmsworth).

The work will take place during daylight hours and overnight, with teams aiming to finish it in mid-September.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “We’re renewing the waterproofing, joints and surfacing on the structure.

"This essential work protects it from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

“To do this safely, a full closure will be in place on the bridge for the full duration of the work.

"This not only protects the workforce and passing traffic, but ensures the work is completed efficiently and as quickly as possible to minimise the impact on commuters.

“We are mindful that this may affect residents in the Broomhouse Lane area as the diversion will extend journey times.

"We kindly ask customers to leave extra time for their journeys.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their patience.”

A fully-signed diversion will be in place and pedestrians will be escorted through the work, which is subject to weather conditions.

You can find further details about the closure on National Highways website https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/ or by following @HighwaysYorks on Twitter.

Updates will also be shared on the National Highways Yorkshire Facebook page.

Anyone who would like to discuss this scheme, or needs further information, can contact National Highways 0300 123 5000 or email [email protected]