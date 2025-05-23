First Cleethorpes-London rail route in 30 years which would call at Doncaster on cards

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The first direct rail service between Cleethorpes and London King’s Cross in more than 30 years and which would stop at Doncaster has been unveiled.

Grand Central says the proposed rail link would also call at Scunthorpe – and there are hopes services could also call at Thorne South, Crowle and Althorpe stations.

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said “Earlier this week, I met with Grand Central and fellow MPs to discuss their proposal for a new direct rail service between Cleethorpes and London King’s Cross - the first in over 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This route would stop at Doncaster and Scunthorpe stations, both stations used by residents across the constituency.

Grand Central wants to operate a rail service between Cleethorpes and London King's Cross, calling at Doncaster.Grand Central wants to operate a rail service between Cleethorpes and London King's Cross, calling at Doncaster.
Grand Central wants to operate a rail service between Cleethorpes and London King's Cross, calling at Doncaster.

"Importantly, the line also passes through three stations in our constituency: Thorne South, Crowle and Althorpe.

“In the meeting, I stressed how vital it is that these local stations are included in the service plan. Grand Central confirmed that if access is approved, they’ll look at adding additional stops like ours in future phases.

“A direct service from our local stations to London would boost local connectivity, jobs, and investment — and I’ll keep pushing to make sure our communities benefit.”

Related topics:LondonDoncasterMPsScunthorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice