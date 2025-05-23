First Cleethorpes-London rail route in 30 years which would call at Doncaster on cards
Grand Central says the proposed rail link would also call at Scunthorpe – and there are hopes services could also call at Thorne South, Crowle and Althorpe stations.
Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher said “Earlier this week, I met with Grand Central and fellow MPs to discuss their proposal for a new direct rail service between Cleethorpes and London King’s Cross - the first in over 30 years.
“This route would stop at Doncaster and Scunthorpe stations, both stations used by residents across the constituency.
"Importantly, the line also passes through three stations in our constituency: Thorne South, Crowle and Althorpe.
“In the meeting, I stressed how vital it is that these local stations are included in the service plan. Grand Central confirmed that if access is approved, they’ll look at adding additional stops like ours in future phases.
“A direct service from our local stations to London would boost local connectivity, jobs, and investment — and I’ll keep pushing to make sure our communities benefit.”
