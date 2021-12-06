Doncaster bus services cancelled today Monday (December 6)

Some First Bus services have been cancelled today due to driver shortages.

A spokesman for First Bus said: “Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.

“We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We are working hard to run as many journeys as possible.”

First bus cancellations today, Monday December 6.

66 Doncaster Bentley 07:01

66 Bentley Doncaster 07:16

54 Doncaster Woodlands, the Oval 08:20

54 Woodlands, The Oval Doncaster 08:50

82 Doncaster Doncaster 16:45

41 Doncaster Doncaster 18:55

409 Doncaster Norton, West End Road 21:30

409 Norton, West End Road Doncaster 22:15

Due to staff shortages the following Stagecoach journeys will not operate on Monday 06/12/21;

Worksop to Doncaster

21 - 08:35, 14:35, 19:38

22 - 19:10

25 - 14:05, 17:05

Doncaster to Worksop

21 - 15:20, 20:20

25 - 09:50, 15:50