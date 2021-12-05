South Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal last night to find the man, named only as John, who went missing in Bessacarr yesterday.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry to share that a body has been found in the search for John from Doncaster.

"John, 84, was reported missing to us yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, 84, went missing yesterday in Doncaster.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we do believe the body is that of John and his family has been informed.

Sharing the information on Facebook, a spokesman said: “We know you have been really concerned and we have seen your comments this morning requesting an update, however we needed to ensure John's family had been told the news, and that they had had time to talk to extended family and friends before we published anything publicly.