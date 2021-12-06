Man injured after two vehicle crash in Doncaster

Police at the scene of the crash on Sandringham Road Intake.

Reports are coming in that a man was injured after a van was in collision with a car on Sandringham Road.

Photos from the scene posted on social media show police officers and a man on the floor at the scene of the crash across from Pizza King.

It is understood the van had earlier been involved in a police chase.