Man injured after two vehicle crash in Doncaster
Policeand emergency services attended after a crash in Intake last night (Sunday December 5).
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:14 am
Reports are coming in that a man was injured after a van was in collision with a car on Sandringham Road.
Photos from the scene posted on social media show police officers and a man on the floor at the scene of the crash across from Pizza King.
It is understood the van had earlier been involved in a police chase.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.